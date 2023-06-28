Madison T. “Smitty” Smith, 89, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on November 25, 1933, in Bennettsville, SC, to Willie and Olivia (nee Taylor) Smith. On February 15, 1958, Smitty married the love of his life, Hazel D. Smith.

Smitty grew up in Bennettsville, SC, before moving to Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Bennettsville High School at the early age of 16, received his bachelor’s degree from Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He later earned his Master of Arts from Webster College. After Clafin, Smitty enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 28 years and retired a Chief Master Sergeant. His Air Force career brought him to Lebanon where he met and married Hazel D. Together they raised their children and retired to Lebanon.

A faithful man, Smitty was a member of Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon, IL, where he grew his faith, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was available to assist where needed. He was fondly known as “Deacon Smitty”.

Smitty was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hazel D. Smith; parents, Willie and Olivia Smith; daughter, Rhonda Clarkson; siblings, Netty Harrison, Willie F. Smith, Donald A. Smith, Ronald W. Smith, and Marie J. “Jackie” Smith.

He is survived by his children, Roscoe E. Toles, Charlotte Washington-Armstrong, Ethel Washington, Linda Kay Washington, Paul Stanley (Addie) Washington IV, Wendy Gulley, Juanita (Ronnie) Henry, Jeanine S. McCall, Ann Morrow; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation: Friday, June 30, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 am, Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Dr. Willie J. Griffin

Interment: College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL

Repast: Immediately following graveside services at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL