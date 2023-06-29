Kathleen M. Morio, nee Butler, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born April 21, 1940, in Gorham, IL died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Brightly Senior Living, Mascoutah, IL.

Kathleen was a retired schoolteacher from Mascoutah Community School District 19 and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Wilma, nee East, Butler, her husband, Walter Morio whom she married in Mascoutah on July 8, 1961, and who died Aug. 17, 2004, and a brother-in-law, Jim Morio.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Michelle) Morio of Mascoutah, Gretchen Morio of Mascoutah, Amy Morio of Clayton, MO, Heather (Chris) Ploesser of Imperial, MO; four grandchildren, Addyson Mattern, Tieghan Morio, Aidan Mattern, Delaney Morio; great grandson, Levi Dean Grah; brother, Phil (Bea) Butler; sisters, Jean (Floyd) Lorenz, Judy (Pat) Mangner, Susie (Mike) McCool; sister-in-law, Suzanne Morio; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Memorial Scholarship Fund or charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. John United Church of Christ with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. A burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

