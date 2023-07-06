Donna Jean Weil, 77, of Lebanon, IL, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Belleville, IL, with her family by her side.

Donna Jean was born November 24, 1945, to Charles and Loretta (Nee Ohlendorf) Porter, in Highland, IL. In April 1991, she married Thomas E. Weil.

She was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon. She helped spearhead and kept running Joseph House, a ministry for McKendree University students. She was a director for Lebanon Food Pantry and treasurer for The Pregnancy Care Center, Belleville, IL. She delivered many thousand diapers over the years. She also helped many years with the Lebanon Alumni Golden Reunion. Donna Jean loved baseball and playing Bunko and Farkle. She loved hosting parties and being around friends and family. She was always on the go helping others.

Donna Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Weil; her parents, Charles and Loretta Porter; sister-in-law, Kathy Porter.

She is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Terry Weil; nephew, Travis (Jill) Weill, son, Thomas R. Weil; niece, Tricia (Rene’) Cruz, and children, Noah and Caroline; brother, Charles W. “Bill” Porter, and daughter, Robin Stevens; uncle, Harold Blumberg; nieces and nephews; cousins; many friends; and her fur baby, Cassie.

Memorials may be made to Joseph House or Pregnancy Care Center.

Memorial Visitation: Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon.

Interment: College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon.

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.