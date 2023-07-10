Henry B. “Tex” Browder II, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 2, 1941, in Sumpter, SC died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence.

Tex was a retired coal miner for Peabody Coal. He loved hunting, fishing, flint knapping, his Indian heritage, and family. Tex was a United States Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry B. and Ola L., nee Frierson, Browder, his wife, Jenevia M. “Dolly,” nee Peters, Browder whom he married in Juarez, Mexico in 1958 and who died on Sept. 30, 2019, a daughter, Dawn Browder, a son, Hank B. Browder III, his siblings, Gene, Debbie, Barbara, and Carolyn.

He is survived by two daughters, Juan (Richard) Beadle of Mascoutah, IL and Julie (Corey) Roberson of Donnellson, IL; a son, Brandon (Shelly) Browder of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Mike (Jen) Beadle, Chris (Amber) Beadle, Aaron Beadle, Tiffany (Robert) Sommers, Brenden Kennedy; six great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Rita Broeckling, Betty Kimbro, Janice “Dotty” Conklin, Margie Hansen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Family Choice and received at the funeral home.

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL.

