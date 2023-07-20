John Dietz

John Ferdinand Dietz, age 82, lifelong farmer of Lebanon, Ill., born March 12, 1941, passed away July 15, 2023 with his loved ones at his side.

A 1959 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School, John married Mary Jane Bateman on March 13, 1971. John served as a cook in the National Guard from 1960-66. He was a longtime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, the FFA, The Farm Bureau, and Shiloh Valley Grange. His love for the land could only be compared with his love for his family, especially the grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Anna, nee Schmidt, Dietz; his brothers Charles Dietz, Robert (Sharon) Dietz, and Paul Dietz; parents-in-law Louis and Mary Jo Ann Bateman; brother-in-law Clifford Bateman.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jane, nee Bateman, Dietz; daughter Shari; son Mike (Julie) and his beloved grandchildren Aiden, MaKaelyn, and Bryson; sisters-in-law Jeanette Dietz, Jean Dietz, Jo Ann Bateman; brothers/sisters-in-law: Ronald and Ruth Ann Knerrer; Michael and Rosemarie Berkemeier; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul UCC Building Fund.

Visitation: 4-8 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023 and after 10 am, Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon, Ill.

Funeral: 11 am, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the church, with Rev. Todd Bean officiating. Burial will follow at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon