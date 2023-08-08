Jonathan C. Crowe, 62, of Collinsville, IL, born April 30, 1961, in Sterling, IL died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.

Jonathan was a retired account manager for Frito-Lay.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Crowe, and brother-in-law, Brett Blume.

He is survived by his mother, Mary H., nee Schoeberle, Crowe; siblings, Mary Ann (Andy) Chappell of Vienna, IL, Kathy Blume of Glen Carbon, IL, Greg (Melanie) Crowe of Collinsville, IL; a niece, Grace Crowe; two nephews, Ryan Crowe, and Devin Blume; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Catholic School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 to 11 AM Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Jim Thomas celebrating. A private burial will be held at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

