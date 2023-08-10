Helen L. Pritchett, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 21, 1933 in Willisville, IL died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Helen was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church in Willisville, IL. While her kids were growing up, she was the president of the PTA and a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. and Mabel, nee Snider, VanOver, her husband, Robert F. Pritchett whom she married on April 5, 1953, in Cutler, IL and who died on April 30, 2022, daughter, Carol Jean Pritchett, brother, Heardy P. VanOver, two sisters, Juanita VanOver, Gerturde Kaemmermann, daughter-in-law, Susan Pritchett.

Surviving are her five children, Robert Pritchett of Shiloh, IL, Dr. Kevin (Annette) Pritchett of Swansea, IL, Karen (Jeffrey) Nash of Mascoutah, IL, Barbara Ernst of Mascoutah, IL, Dr. Steven (Joan) Pritchett of Mascoutah, IL; 11 grandchildren, Lisa (Sean) Daily, Emily Pritchett, Ryan (Maryl) Pritchett, Lauren and Shannon Pritchett, Jessica and Rachel Baker, Amber (Zack) Green, Austin Ernst, Alex and Nickolaus Pritchett; seven great grandchildren, Elijah, Alivia, Evelyn, Ari, Leo, Harper, Lukus; two sisters, Earlene VanOver, Ruth Jeremiah; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be donated to the Central Baptist Church, 913 Broadway St., Willisville, IL 62997. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 6 to 8 PM Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Burial will follow in Looney Springs Cemetery, Campbell Hill, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois