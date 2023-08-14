Jerome August Mueller(Jerry) was born on April 29, 1932 in Mascoutah, Illinois and peacefully went home to his heavenly Father on August 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Rosa; his eldest son Dennis; brothers, Alfred, Francis, Martin, Benjamin, Ralph and Benedict; and his sister Johanna.

Jerome is survived by his devoted and loving wife Rosalia Mueller(Westhoff) and their children Fr. Gary Mueller, CM, Debra Biekert(Dan), Janet Mueller(Victor), Laura Dover(Mark), John Mueller(Angela), Jason Mueller(Amy), Sara LaBrayere(Matt); his grandchildren Blake(Erica), Kyle, Hannah, Caleb, Austin, Shawn(Marissa), Alex(Savannah), Brandon(Sarah), Zachary(Abigail), Faith, Jackson, Sloane, William, Andrew, Olivia, Carson, Ava, Sophia, Charles(Scooter); great grandchildren William, Avery, Isabella and Emma Maria; his siblings Mary Hogg, Jim(Pat) Mueller, Lawrence(Thelma) Mueller, Richard Mueller, Phillip(Linda) Mueller and Thomas(Karen) Mueller and his many nieces and nephews.

Jerome was deeply devoted to his faith and family. Jerry was a loving husband to his dear wife Sally for 64 years. He was generous with his time and talents to his family, friends, church and strangers. He enjoyed and excelled at woodworking, inventing and creating all sorts of gadgets and machines. Jerry had the gift of knowing how mechanical things worked without effort. He found so much joy and satisfaction in making special tables, keepsakes and treasures for his family. He always had something to show you when you walked through the door. Jerry knew the value of staying busy. His hands and mind were never idle. Jerry developed and was dedicated to Share His Cross Ministries that produced and distributed over 36,000 palm crosses. This ministry has powerfully touched so many lives. Jerry was a proud member and former president of the Serra club. Playing cards and fishing were his favorite past times. He looked forward to the annual Mueller brothers fishing trips every year.

Jerry was caring, intelligent, funny, humble, patient, creative and talented. He was the most low-key influencer. If you went home to help him in his workshop, you would likely end up in the attic rewiring or outside attending to the property. He was an amazing teacher that led from beside you instead of infront of you. He had a servant heart. His work ethic and charitable acts were contagious and influenced people in meaningful ways. Jerome led by example. He had the gift of bringing people together- a mender not a breaker.

Dear Lord, as his family, we are a representation of this good man. Help us to project his character, love, and faith to the world. Amen

In lieu of flowers the family gratefully requests donations to Autism Speaks, Serra Club or Share the Cross Ministries. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 9:30 to 11:30 AM Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church.

Burial: 1:30 PM Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with military honors.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois