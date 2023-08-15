Wayne H. Boller, 94, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 29, 1928, in Mascoutah, IL died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Wayne was a retired Aircraft Supply Specialist for Civil Service at Scott AFB. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, Douglas Lodge #361 AF & AM, American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah, and a U. S. Air Force Korean War veteran.

He was a devoted husband, kind, compassionate, and generous man devoted to his family. Wayne was an aviation enthusiast who had his private pilot’s license, sharing his love of aviation with great nephew, Steven, building model airplanes with great, detail and care, having airplanes on display at Scott AFB. He loved playing poker with his brother and friends, loved bowling and even bowled a 300. Wayne looked forward to enjoying the Mascoutah Homecoming with his family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer H. and Rose, nee Siroky, Boller, his wife, Mary E., nee Rieder, Boller and a brother, Howard Boller.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Patty Tinoco, niece, Kimberly (Steve) Pope, two great nephews, Steven Pope, Clayton (Madison) Pope and great niece, DeAnna Lee Pope.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Douglas Lodge #361 in Mascoutah, IL. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois