Vernon LeRoy Schulte, 67, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 30, 1956, in Belleville, IL, to LeRoy and Lenora, nee Friederich, Schulte, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, due to an accident on the farm where he worked and loved. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Tina, nee Williams, whom he married July 22, 2000.

From early on, nothing made Vernon happier than working with the soil and raising his animals. As a 4-H member he showed cattle, pigs, and rabbits often bringing home top honors. He was also a member of the Mascoutah FFA and Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL. Vernon was an avid music enthusiast and enjoyed Stag beer in glass bottles. His commitment to recycling glass began with his employment at Ober-Nester Glass Co. and continued throughout his life with any proceeds being donated to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Other places of employment included Stag Brewery in Belleville, Pevely Glass Co., Holy Childhood School and currently employed at Fritz Distributing, all while continuing to follow his true passion of farming.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a nephew, Justin Schulte and great nephew, Justice Corrigan.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Tina and stepchildren, Michael (Annie) Terry, Matthew (Hannah) Terry, Carolyn (Jason Boczek) Terry. He was a doting grandfather to Bailey, Raeya, and Lincoln. Also surviving are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Shannon and Carolyn Williams; siblings, Arlene (Denny) Best, Yvonne (Sam) Raikes, Phyllis Range, Nancy (Bob) Austin, Thomas (Tammy) Schulte; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Shannon (Sandy) Williams, Deana (Stan) Hatfield, Patricia (Mike) Hougland; numerous nieces and nephews. Vernon was a part of a large, close-knit extended family.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. A private family burial will take place on a later date in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.