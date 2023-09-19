Elwin C. “Carl” Brand, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 1, 1933, in Ruthven, IA, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at his home.

Elwin was a retired MSgt. from the US Air Force. He grew up and attended school in Ruthven, IA, where he was active in sports and graduated from high school in 1952. Carl entered the U.S. Navy in 1952. He was united in marriage to Judy Ann, nee Amie, on Sept. 25, 1954, in Vancouver, WA. He joined the USAF in 1956 and later retired in 1975. After he retired from the USAF, Carl went to work at the St. Louis University Medical Center where he was the Director of Building Maintenance and Engineering, retiring in 2000. Carl was the past Post Commander, Adjutant, and Chaplain of Legion Post 292 in Mascoutah and the Chaplain of AMVETS Post 161 in Mascoutah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin J. and Mary J., nee Savage, Brand, his wife, Judy Ann Brand, who died on Jan. 8, 2016, son, Elwin “Buddy” Brand, and a grandson, Timothy Brand.

He is survived by his children, Carla Caskey of Mascoutah, IL, Robert (Karolyn) Brand of Mascoutah, IL, Dennis Brand of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren,

Amie Messerly (fiancé Andrew), Jeffrey Hicks, Stephanie Hicks (Matthew Stangle), Matthew (Heather) Brand, Nathan (Veronica) Brand and Melissa (Mike) Olinger; seven great-grandchildren, Faith (fiancé Tyler) and Orion Messerly, Emma Brand Hurlahe, Mason and Loralei Brand, Bailey Shaw and Blain Stangle; four great-great grandchildren, Miles, MaCenzie, Dawson, and Destinee

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S Illinois St, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL