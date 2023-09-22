Robert Earl Wilcox, 78, of New Memphis, IL, born Oct. 24, 1944, in St. Louis, MO died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Godfrey, IL.

Robert was retired from the St. Louis Post Dispatch where he was employed in advertising and sales and, in his earlier years, owned and operated the Tom Boy grocery store in Mascoutah, IL. While living in Mascoutah, Robert had been active in the Lions Club and the City Counsel.

Robert was an avid Cardinal fan and actually tried out for the team back in the 1960’s, He made it to the second of three rounds for a short stop position but was cut. He loved to tell that story. In his later years, Robert loved to travel to the Southwest, especially Arizona where he owned property. He was an avid hiker and would hike for miles. He shocked us all when he signed up for a Dinosaur Dig in Montana with the St. Louis Science Ctr. He actually loved it! Also in his later years, he went back to college, finishing both his Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree while in his late 60’s. He was definitely a life-long learner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles C., and Elma J., nee Norman, Wilcox and the mother of his children, Marti Wilcox Knecht.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Don) Bohannon of Godfrey IL. David (Theresa) Wilcox of Farmington MN; four grandchildren, Andy (Jessica) Bohannon, Megan (Kara) Bohannon, Katie (Jeremy) Dunnagan and Emma Bohannon; eight great grandchildren, Ellie, Nolan, Maddie, Lily, Lucas, Beau, Brynn and Baker: siblings, Rick (Rita) Wilcox, Linda (Jack) Field, Charlyn White and Bill (Debbie) Wilcox; numerous nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Judy MacManus.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL: There will be no funeral services, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

