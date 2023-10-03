Mary “Midge” Corsi of Belleville, Illinois, beloved wife of Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jim Corsi, passed away unexpectedly on 1 October 2023. Midge was a dedicated teacher, bringing her love and knowledge of math to many students at Holy Childhood School in Mascoutah. Midge was stylish and creative; these talents were seen in her love of quilting, knitting, and Nantucket basket making. Her celebration Mass will occur Friday, 6 October, at 10 am at Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah, Illinois, followed by a visitation from 4-7 pm at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School at 215 North John Street, Mascoutah, Illinois 62258. She will later be buried in a private ceremony at the Corsi plot in a cemetery in Massachusetts.

Besides her husband, Midge is survived by Chad Corsi (Jacinda) of Missouri and grandchildren Madi, Grant, Ella, and Graceyn Corsi; U.S. Army Colonel Jared Corsi (Katherine) of Wisconsin and grandchildren Benjamin, Gavin, and Olivia Corsi; sister Barbara Peros (Shane) of Massachusetts, nephew, Shane Peros (Jacqueline) of New York City. Midge is also survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Corsi, niece, Kathy Corsi (Mark Cosby), nephew, Mark Corsi, nephew, Brian Corsi (Kelly), niece, Lynnelle Corsi McLane (Jeff), and niece, Allison Ruggles (Ken). She was predeceased by her parents, Edward R. and Mary C., nee Roche, Starke, nephew, Damian Peros, nephew, John Corsi, and her brothers-in-law, John and Paul Corsi, sister-in-law, Anna Corsi in infancy and a niece, Julie Posler. Midge also leaves many quilting friends who enjoyed weekly sessions at Rosalie’s house together. Midge was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of all she met. She will be greatly missed.

