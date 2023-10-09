Mary A. Surmeier, nee Kokenes, 90, of St. Libory, IL born Nov. 24, 1932, in Springfield, IL died Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

Mary was a homemaker, a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer, a reader for Mindseye Radio for the blind and she was extremely proud of her Greek heritage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarantos G. and Alice M., nee Haller, Kokenes, husband, Stanley B. Surmeier whom she married on Dec. 17, 1950, and who died May 28, 1999, stepfather, Frank Barcus, daughter, Pamela Garrison, daughter in infancy, Stacia Surmeier, brother, George Kokenes, and special niece, Kim Tchun.

Mary is survived by her children, Theodore (Patricia) Surmeier, Deborah Weber, Mark Surmeier, Kimberly Bickett, Gayle (Gary) Buss, Christopher (Sheila) Surmeier; 22 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; special friend, Jeanette Middendorf; sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Family Hospice or CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL: A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL on the Kokenes family lot.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

St. Libory, Illinois