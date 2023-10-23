Alvin J. “Al” Forsyth, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 10, 1937, in Belleville, IL died

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Al was a retired letter carrier for the U. S. Postal Service after 28 ½ years of service and then worked for Norrenberns Foods in Freeburg and Mascoutah for 15 years. Al enjoyed many hobbies including horseshoes, hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards and especially spending time with family.

Al was an active member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, member of Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, a hunter safety instructor for the IDNR for over 40 years, charter member of Mascoutah Horseshoe Club and served in the U. S. Army Reserves for eight years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert, and Theresa, nee Stief, Forsyth, a grandson, Alexander Zimmermann, two brothers, Herbert and Robert Forsyth, a sister, Evelyn Turner, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin (Alvina) Haas, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl (Charlotte) Haas, Charles Haas, and Sandy Haas.

Al is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, nee Haas, Forsyth whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on June 14, 1960; his children, Thomas (Tammy) Forsyth, Brian (Donna) Forsyth, Christine McClean, Kimberly (Jason) Zimmermann; 10 grandchildren, Courtney Forsyth (Jordan), Lindsey Combs, Nathan Forsyth, Alyssa Forsyth (Kyle), Clayton Forsyth, Brianne (Austin) Wittnebel, Miranda (Stacey) Dickson, Megan Lyle, Ashley and Cody Zimmermann; two great grandchildren, Ayden and Kyrie; brother-in-law, Leon Haas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N., John, Mascoutah, IL 62258, Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market, Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, and 9 to 9:45 AM Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. There will be a private burial with military honors at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois