George H. Kolb, Jr., 88, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 16, 1934, in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at Marka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

George retired from Weyerhaeuser Co. where he worked for 32 years as a maintenance technician. He was a former 18-year treasurer of his local union and a U. S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Evelyn, nee Lysakowski, Kolb, Sr. and a sister, Vivian (Leo) Haas.

He is survived by two nephews, Steve (Angela) Haas and Mike (Michelle) Haas; a niece, Sarah Haas; great niece, Ginni (Paul) Bernard; great nephew, Devin (Taylor) Haas; three great-great nieces, Vivian, Ella, and Hallie Bernard; and a great-great nephew, Paul Bernard.

Memorials may be made to Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 AM Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Doug Winkler officiating.

