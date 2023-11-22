Andrew J. Huber, 57, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 7, 1966, in Belleville, IL died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at his home.

Andy was a laborer for local 742 in Mascoutah, a pilot car driver for Huber Transport Services, and a retired member for the Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Co.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A., and Marian L., nee Wombacher, Huber, two siblings, Mary Beth, and Anthony Huber.

Surviving are his fiancé, Heather Wilbanks, nee Schisler; three step children, Jeffery (Tanya) Wilbanks, Brittni Wilbanks, McKenzie (Jesse) Kennedy; three step grandchildren, RJ, Henry, and Elizabeth Kennedy; one sister, Karen (Charles) Hueseman; four brothers, Thomas (Liz) Huber, John Huber, Ronald Huber, Bill (Susie) Huber; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Assn., PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 1 to 4 PM Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL with a fire department walkthrough at 2 PM.

