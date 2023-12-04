Raul “Speedy” Gonzales, 87, of Mascoutah, Illinois, a dedicated and proud retired Air Force veteran, passed away peacefully on 20 November 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born 30 November 1935, in Pharr, Texas to Guadalupe Gonzales, and Raquel Farias, originally from the Matamoros area of Tamaulipas, Mexico. He was preceded in death by both his parents as well as his sisters Alicia and Belia, and his brother, Guadalupe “Lou.”

He is survived by his partner in life, JoAnn Gonzales and his immediate family, Norma Gonzales (nee Chinery), Teresa Vela (Abel), Raul Gonzales Jr (Jeff), Sandra Endsley (Duane). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jimmie Griffe (Miriam), Anthony Vela (Brielle), Brenden Endsley and Alyssa Endsley and great-grandchildren, Jillian, Jaxon, Naomi and Rhaenyra. He also leaves behind many close family friends including, Susy, Lisa, Tim, Mary, Melanie and Gabrielle.

Raul dedicated 29 years of his life to the United States Air Force. He enlisted in 1956 and received numerous accolades throughout his service, including Airmen of the Month, Personnel Technician of the Year, Airman of the Year and NCO of the Quarter. He also was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters for his exceptional contributions. In 1985 he retired after serving many years at MAC Headquarters, Scott AFB.

Following his military retirement, he began working with the federal civil service where he continued to excel. In 1989 he was awarded the Outstanding USAF Civilian Personnel Specialist of the Year and the Hispanic Employee of the Year. After 10 years of service, he retired once again.

Besides for the love of his family, he had a love for music and dancing, his Cadillac, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and his much beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Raul “Speedy” Gonzales will be remembered as a dedicated Air Force veteran, a loving partner and father, and a man with a zest for life. His legacy will live on through the cherished memories he leaves behind.

A visitation for Speedy was held Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. A funeral service occured Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM in the funeral home. An interment with military honors followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

Contributions in Raul’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; and Alzheimer’s Association.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakeViewFuneralHm.com for the Gonzales Sr. family.