Betty Lou Reeves, 93, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Betty was born July 10, 1930 in Granite City, IL to Riley Alonzo and Minnie Catherine (Mihlfeld) Curtis. They preceded her in death. She spent much of her childhood in rural St. James, MO with her family.

She married Virgil R. Reeves on April 29, 1949; he preceded her in death on April 12, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son, Virgil Reeves; her daughter, Carol Cardarelli; grandchildren, Dennis and Greg Reeves; her siblings, William Curtis, Helen Schuetz, Danny Curtis and Patricia Lusby; sister-in-law, Vivian Curtis and brother-in-law, Francis Schuetz.

Surviving are her children, Gary (Echo) Reeves and Catherine D. Pullum; daughter-in-law, Peggy Reeves; son-in-law, Charles Cardarelli; grandchildren, Alan Reeves, Ginger (Terry) Jones, Jacinda Pullum, Clayton Cardarelli; five great- grandchildren, Mark, Mason, Jada, Lucas and Finnegan; siblings, Phillis (Jerry) Walden, Jim (Linda) Curtis, Roy Curtis and Rita Lynn Pulley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends,

Memorials may be given in Betty’s name to Calvary Church in O’Fallon, IL, where she was an active and devoted member.

Betty worked as a cook with the Lebanon School District for many years. When her children were young, she and Virgil owned and operated Y-Not-Drive-In Café in Lebanon.

She devoted her life to her family, working as a homemaker and caring dearly for them. She was involved with her children’s academics and school activities throughout the years. She enjoyed her weekly gatherings with Mom’s in Touch from 1997-2007, where she made many lifelong friends.

Betty was a talented seamstress and cook. She loved her family dearly and will be truly missed by all.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Townsley officiating.