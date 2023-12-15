March 10th, 1949—December 11th, 2023

James “Jay” Paul Douglass, aged 74, and a resident at Trinity Services, Inc. in Mascoutah, IL, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, December 11th, 2023.

Jay was born in Logansport, IN on March 10th, 1949 and grew up in Southbend, IN. Having spent a good portion of his life residing in Chicago, he was a life-long fan of the Cubs baseball team, and Chicago always held a special place in his heart. He was a proud “jokester” with a great sense of humor who loved pulling pranks and making others laugh. Jay was an intelligent man who liked to remain informed about politics and the world around him. He always kept up with the weather, relishing the hottest days where he could soak up the sun. Jay enjoyed swimming, biking, and wearing crazy socks, especially if they were his favorite color: bright orange. He was an avid checkers player. Jay had a sweet tooth, and chocolate chip cookies were his favorite. He loved dogs and immediately befriended any dog he met.

Jay is preceded in death by his father, James Paul Douglass, and his mother, Ora Barbara Graffis. Jay is survived by his sister, Sharon Swintz, with whom he shared a close bond. He is also survived by many friends, including his housemates from Trinity, and the many other friends and staff at Trinity who loved him.