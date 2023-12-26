Wayne E. Shaffer

Philippians 4:8 “Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

Wayne Everett Shaffer, aged 95, died December 18, 2023, at Oak Leaf Manor in Roswell, Georgia.

One of four boys, Wayne was born May 2, 1928, in Fisher, Illinois to George and Bernice (nee Radley) Shaffer and spent his youth on the family farm in Ludlow, Illinois.

He is a graduate of Blackburn College, class of 1948, the University of Illinois, class of 1950 and in 1962 earned a master’s degree from Michigan State University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, rising from Private to Master Sergeant during his service, and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a math teacher and school principal in Bellevue Michigan, Rantoul Illinois, and Mascoutah Illinois before retiring in 1983.

Retirement didn’t slow Wayne down. He enjoyed both domestic and international travel and took a solo road trip on the Alcan Highway. He frequently visited his children, scattered about the country and subsequently, his grandchildren, leaving them all with happy memories, rarely missing a birthday, special event, graduation, or school pick up. He continued to serve his neighbors, family and friends, and took great pride in driving until the age of 92.

Mr. Shaffer is probably best known for the love and commitment he showed to the wife and family he leaves behind: Esther, his wife of more than 72 years, whom he married on May 19, 1951, two sons, George Shaffer of Mesquite Nevada; and Ron (Julie) Shaffer of Mesquite Nevada; daughter, Heidi (Steve) Howard of Roswell Georgia; and daughter-in-law, Cris Shaffer of Erie Colorado. Wayne is also survived by four grandchildren: Chelsea (Charlie) Winnick, namesake Wayne Shaffer, Deric Shaffer, and Luke Howard.

Wayne, along with Esther, was a lifelong and faithful member of the United Methodist Church. He belonged to United Methodist churches in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Arizona, and Georgia, serving in many different capacities and on various committees, as well as lending his tenor voice to many a church choir.

Mr. Shaffer was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bernice Shaffer, brothers Paul and Lee; and son Eric (2022). Wayne’s youngest brother, Reverend John Shaffer is retired and lives in Auburn, Washington.

There will be a family service at a later time.