David A. Rasch

Rasch, David A., passed away on Wed. Dec. 6, 2023.

Beloved husband of Lynnette M. Rasch (Nee Zalewski); dearest father of David (Heather Hart) Rasch; dear brother of Jerry (Nancy) Rasch, Kenneth (Colleen) Shaw, Gina (John) Schwartz and the late Joan ( George “Bo”) Bauchman, William (Carol) Rasch and Ben (Carol survives) Rasch.

Mr. Rasch proudly served in the US Army. David retired from Ashland Chemical after 22 years of service and was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church where he ran the concession stand for 19 years and was a Cub Master and Den Leader.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Friday, January 5, 9:15 am to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00 to 7:00 pm.