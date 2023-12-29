Virginia I. “Ginny” Arbogast, 86, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, in Belleville, IL.

She was born on April 18, 1937, in Highland, IL, to Julius and Nettie (nee Bayer) Kunz. On January 7, 1956, Ginny married Albert L. Arbogast at the courthouse in Belleville.

Ginny has lived on the same block in Lebanon for most of her life, growing up on the family farm, Sunny Hill Place, that neighbored their later home where she and Albert raised their children. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and later involved with MetroEast Social Singles, “MESS”, after her husband passed.

She loved to garden and was awarded Garden of the Year by the Lebanon Garden Club. Her garden featured a spectacular selection of roses and peonies. Ginny enjoyed music, dancing, and singing, having a song in her heart even on her last day. She was an exceptional cook and baker, famous for her chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, cookies, and sweet breads.

Ginny was a devoted homemaker and family woman, rising to start each day at 4:30 am. Long before her kids were up, she was off to clean the Lebanon Bowling Alley, where she was also known around town for their famous fried chicken.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Albert L. Arbogast; parents, Julius and Nettie Kunz; daughter, Natalie Arbogast; granddaughter, Stefanie Decker; siblings, Edward Kunz, Oliver Kunz, Earl Kunz, Fremond Kunz, Genevieve Severit, and James Kunz.

Ginny is survived by her children, Sharon (John) Brownfield, of Belleville, IL, Stephanie (Dennis) Sellers, of Summerfield, IL, Robin (Roger) Fohne, of Belleville, IL, Jacqueline (Darren Ray) Decker, of Belleville, IL, Mark (Karen) Arbogast, of Belleville, IL, Melissa (Terry) Toennies, of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Dustin, Cory, Matthew, Timothy, Nathan, Rebecca, Samantha, Alexandra, Brady, Drew, Kaela, Kameron, Kole; twenty great grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society and St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL

Funeral Service: Thursday, January 4, 2024, 10:30 am, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL

Clergy: Pastor Todd Bean

Interment: College Hill Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL