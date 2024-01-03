It is with broken hearts that we are forced to say goodbye to our beloved Pamela. Pamela Denise Meekins was born on January 26, 1972, at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois. She was the youngest of four daughters of Grace Delores and Major William Earl Meekins. She left us suddenly on December 24, 2023, due to injuries caused by a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver.

Pamela was baptized at an early age at All Saints Episcopal Church in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Mascoutah Community High School in Mascoutah, Illinois. She was brilliant and scored near perfect on standardized tests throughout her life. Since grade school, Pamela was in accelerated classes for gifted students and received many certificates of merit for her scholastic achievements. She was consistently on the honor roll and was the salutatorian of her class. She received numerous scholarships to college and was an All-American Scholar, Illinois State Scholar, and National Merit Scholarship recipient.

She graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. She held several legal positions at law firms and organizations where her brilliance was recognized. In her last job as Senior Assistant General Counsel at the Chicago Housing Authority, her accomplishments were many and she was truly loved and respected by all. Most recently she received the teamwork “Making the Difference” award at the CHA.

Despite her many talents, Pamela was quiet and humble. She never flaunted her academic achievements, downplaying her accomplishments. She was a gifted musician and actress. She played the violin and piano and had a beautiful singing voice. She acted in several plays while in high school and at Harvard University. She also played in the Mascoutah High School Band and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Pamela was a devoted sister, daughter, co-worker, and friend. She had a very sweet and gentle nature that made everyone love her. Although she was quiet and reserved, she had a witty sense of humor. She was an avid reader who could discuss almost any current event or topic and was rarely seen without her iPad, devouring current events.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Delores Meekins. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted father William, three sisters: Carole (Mark Peltin), Beverly (Byron Powers), Janice and a host of relatives, co-workers, and friends.

Memorials in memory of Pamela, may be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (www.madd.org). Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 11 AM to 12 noon, Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Elder Eric Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.