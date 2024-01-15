Dolores M. “Dee” Bechtoldt, nee Zimmerman, 97, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 10, 1926, in St. Morgan, IL, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at MarKa Nursing Home.

Dolores was a retired secretary, a loving homemaker, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and the HCCCW.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Caroline, nee Voegele, Zimmerman, stepmother, Johanna, nee Mattern, Zimmerman, husband, Joseph H. Bechtoldt whom she married in Trenton, IL on Jan. 22, 1947, and who died Nov. 9, 2011, infant son, David Olyn Bechtoldt, three grandchildren, Angelita Vander Bol, Daniel Bechtoldt and Paula Henson, two brothers, Clarence and Gerald Zimmerman, three sisters, Elvira Patterson, Marie Sommers, and infant sister, Caroline.

Dolores is survived by her children, Diane DiTucci of O’Fallon, Joseph (Sandi) Bechtoldt of Swansea, Charlotte (Ronald) Vander Bol of Farmington, MO, Carol Vonderheide of Swansea, Donald Bechtoldt of Belleville, Jane (Don) Grodeon of Mascoutah, and George (Michele) Bechtoldt of New Baden; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen Bechtoldt and Mildred Hulliung; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund or Catholic Ministry to the Sick and Aged, 2620 Lebanon Ave, Bldg. #5, Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, and from 8 to 9:30 AM Friday, Jan. 19 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Von Deeke and Father Gene Neff concelebrating. There will be a private burial in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, at a later date.