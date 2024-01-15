Kimberly Rene “Kim” Herzing, nee Mueller, age 51, of New Baden, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at her home. She was born November 19, 1972 in Belleville, a daughter of Sandra Mueller, nee Sellers, of St. Louis, MO and the late Ricky Lee Mueller.

In addition to her mother, Kim is survived by her loving daughter, Ellie (Josh Pace) Schwalenberg of Collinsville; siblings, Shannon Sellers and Dylan (Samantha) Mueller, both of St. Louis, MO; former husband and dear friend, Roger Herzing, of New Baden, whom she married April 20, 2009 in Carlyle, IL; nieces, Autumn Johnson, Maria Marino, Elisabella Marino, Sabrina Marino, and Mattea Marino; nephews, Jackson Mueller, Henry Mueller, and William Mueller; and great-nieces, Delilah Cook and Kendall Paris.

Kim dedicated much of her life to her work serving as a waitress, most recently at Frank’s Corner Kitchen in Beckemeyer and previously at V&H Bowl and PJ’s Diner, both in Breese. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including hiking, traveling, listening to podcasts, and fishing. Kim’s compassionate spirit was evident in her kind heart, always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need. Her love for family and friends was immeasurable, and she had a special place in her heart for her cats, Cortez and Chance, and her loyal dog, Miley.

A celebration of life service to honor Kim will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Frank’s Corner Kitchen in Beckemeyer.

Memorials in honor of Kim may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com