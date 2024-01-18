Donald Xavier Jung, 83, of Mascoutah, Illinois, born September 1, 1940, in Fayetteville, Illinois, died Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Don grew up on a farm in Fayetteville, Illinois. His mom and dad taught him the value of hard work, the love of family, and to treat others with respect. He displayed these traits his whole life and passed them on to his children. He had a quiet demeanor, but when he spoke, it was important. He showed his love through his actions.

When Don was a young man, a tragedy took place at a neighbor’s farm. A farming accident left Phyllis Richter widowed with three children. Don’s family jumped in to help. During this process, Don had his eyes on his beautiful neighbor. Phyllis was eleven years older than Don. Many thought their marriage would never work. They married on December 28, 1961, and had three more children. They enjoyed their life together for 59 years, until Phyllis passed away at the age of 91.

In 1977, Don and Phyllis decided to take his knowledge of mechanics and trucks, her business sense, and start a trucking company. Jung Truck Service was established. They knew together they could do anything. Don worked tirelessly to make the business successful. His boys would follow him around and work by his side. Jung Truck Service is now run by the second generation, with the third generation working in the family business. Prior to starting the family business, Don worked at Erwin Buick and The Kilian Corporation.

Throughout his life, Don volunteered throughout the Mascoutah community. He worked side by side with his buddy, Reverend Jerry Hartlein, on many big projects at Holy Childhood Church and School. He volunteered many hours to help dig out a basement at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Many families, including his own, enjoyed the Hall for many years. He served as the Engelmann Township Supervisor, as well as serving on many city committees, including the Planning Commission. He purchased a trailer and made a float for the Mascoutah Golden Alumni. He pulled the float in the Mascoutah parade for many years. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Mascoutah Moose Lodge. He was an avid antique tractor restorer and collector, with Olivers being his favorite.

Don didn’t enjoy school, but what he didn’t realize was that he was a teacher his entire life. He taught all of his children how to work hard to achieve what you want in life. If his children ever needed help, he was there. Don’s legacy will live on in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His message of using your hard work to achieve your goals, always taking care of family, and being a good person is something to live by.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Xavier J. and Frances, nee Huff, Jung, his wife, Phyllis J., nee Jokisch, Jung, who who died on Feb. 27, 2021; daughter, Christine Reeble; three brothers, Johnny Jung, Gerald (Winona) Jung, Daniel Jung, sister, Dorothy “Doll” (Leonard) Sandheinrich.

Surviving are five children, Thomas (Jo Ellen) Richter, Wendy (Bill) Fields, Bruce (Cathy) Jung, Angie (Keith) Eschmann, Jon (Laura) Jung; 16 grandchildren, Sara Reeble, Mindy (Robert) Ivy, Tom (Hallie) Richter, Tim Richter, Whitney Fields, Kayla (Blake) Sommer, Nick (Abby) Jung, Courtney (Chris) Cook, Paige, Blake and Carson Weiss, Mackenzie and Parker Eschmann, Amanda (fiancé John), Logan and Jacob Jung; six great grandchildren, Scarlett and Theo “Teddy” Richter, Sophie and Rhett Sommer, Roland “Rolly” and Dax Jung and one on the way, Josie Cook; also survived by numerous nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 6 PM Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

