Jo Ann R. Funk, nee Krausz, born Feb. 28, 1939, in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully at her home in Mascoutah with her beloved children and grandchildren by her side.

Jo Ann was employed at Memorial Hospital PBX Communications Department for 32 years. Her past employment consisted of working for Brent Bergheger Automobile Dealership and Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, HCCCW, member and received the Woman of the Year Award in 1987 of Federated and Businesswomen’s Club of Belleville, member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and she was a founding member and first president of the New Athens Women Auxiliary Firemen Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Rose, nee Wesselmann, Krausz, granddaughter, Abby Funk Robke, brothers, Clyde and Donald Krausz, sister, Elsie Press and ex-husband, Leland Funk.

Jo Ann is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Funk of Mascoutah; son, Larry (Kelly) Funk of Maryville; grandchildren, Aaron (Bri) Funk, Mollie (Aaron) Lappe; great grandchild, Finn Maher; sister, Jeanette Surmeier; sister-in-law, Celeste Krausz; and nieces, nephews, and many, friends.

JoAnn kindly donated her body to the School of Medicine at SIU-Carbondale.

Memorials may be made to Lee Ann Funk, 506 N. 5th St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 for medical expenses. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois