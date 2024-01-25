Adolph Choura, born on July 11, 1929, in East St. Louis, Illinois, peacefully departed on January 23, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois at 94 years of age. He will be forever remembered for his kindness and great sense of humor by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Adolph graduated from East St. Louis High School. He dedicated an impressive 38 years of his life working and retiring from Union Electric, later known as Ameren, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. A proud veteran, he served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953, earning the rank of Private First-Class Infantry. His commitment to service extended into the reserves from 1953-1956, and he was a member of the American Legion Post 53, later merging with Post 2007 in Swansea, Illinois.

Adolph was a man of many passions. He was lifelong member of the Czechoslovakia Society of America (CSA). Always physically active, he enjoyed swimming, participating in both the Senior Citizens and CSA Lodge Estlian #404 bowling leagues in Fairview Heights, Illinois, and was a familiar face at St. Clair Square, where he embraced daily mall walking. A lifelong devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan, Adolph enjoyed many baseball games.

Adolph never passed up an opportunity to collect free swag, which he distributed to his loved ones, adding a touch of anticipation and joy to family occasions. His sense of adventure took him across the country on various trips throughout his lifetime. Adolph also enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of casinos, whether aboard the Casino Queen or at the Las Vegas strip.

One of the proudest moments of Adolph’s later years was his participation in Honor Flight #99 to Washington, D.C. in 2022. This experience was a true honor and a highlight, allowing Adolph to reflect on his military service and be celebrated for his contribution to the nation.

Adolph was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie (nee Frumar) Choura, as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Phyllis Choura and Charles and Elsie Choura. Also preceding him are his nephews Ronald Choura and Joseph Choura.

Adolph is survived by his loving niece Carole (Jerry) Middendorf and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Adolph will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 3, 2024 in Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208 with visitation from 9:00am until time of service. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the donors choice or a childrens or veterans organization.