Alexander A. Spencer, 36, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 22, 1987, in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at his home.

Alex was an automobile mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Brian A. Spencer; a maternal grandmother, Patricia Bodewes.

Alex is survived by his mother, Bernadine (Greg) Bodewes-Wagganer; three daughters, Amilea Spencer and her mother, Audrea Mitchell, Ellie and Ever Spencer and their mother, Kelsey Spencer; one sister, Hope Spencer; a maternal grandfather, Paul Bodewes; two uncles, Matthew and Michael Bodewes.

Memorials may be made to Spencer Children Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, 9 E Main St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois