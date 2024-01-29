Ruth M. Klingelhoefer, nee Leonard, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 25, 1933, in Germantown, IL, died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Brightly Senior Living, Mascoutah.

Ruth was a retired utility billing clerk for the city of Mascoutah after 20 years of service. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and the HCCCW.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse B. and Ottilia M., nee Eilermann, Leonard, her first husband, Roy F. Moll, brother, Robert Leonard, brother-in-law, Melvin and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Roy Klingelhoefer; son, Brian Moll; daughter, Connie (William) Simons; grandchildren, Eric Moll, Wayne (Jamie) Simons, Harrison Simons; four great grandchildren; stepdaughters, Deb (Tom) Heck, Gail (Ken) Frey, Barb (Jack) Carstens; and many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois