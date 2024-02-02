Virginia Mary Funk, nee Koeller, 92, of Freeburg, IL, born April 24, 1931, in Fayetteville Twp., IL, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Virginia and her husband, Verlan “Buddy” Funk, were married on April 11, 1950. In May of the same year, they began a successful trucking and farming business (Verlan Funk Truck Service) that has continued with the help of their children for almost 74 years.

Virginia was an avid quilter. She enjoyed working on her own projects, as well as, quilting with the ladies of St. Pancratius Church, where she was an active member of the choir and various church events. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and mowing her grass during the summer months and travelling with her good friend, Verna Kuklinski, during the other months of the year, which took them all over the United States. From Alaska and Hawaii to the Statue of Liberty and Niagara Falls. Though her travels brought her far and wide, her heart was always at home. Over the years, she found a lot of joy in watching all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grow and learn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Libory J. and Rosalia C., nee Pranger, Koeller, her husband, Verlan “Buddy” Funk, son-in-law, Mike Nash, daughter-in-law, Denice (Loesche) Funk, her sisters, Norma, in infancy, Joyce (Norbert) Schoenherr and Dorothy Mense.

Surviving are her four children, Verlan “Poncho” (Rhonda) Funk of St. Libory, Karen Nash of McKinney, TX, Gerald (Patty) Funk of Freeburg, Karla (Ron) Emig of Mascoutah; 10 grandchildren, David (Tracy) Funk, Tom Funk, Marie Funk (Caleb Snyder), Danette (Nathan) Short, Miranda (Joe) Wheeler, Gary (Shannon) Funk, Amy (Matt) Bertrand, Corey (Lauren) Funk, Rachel (Pete) Brinkmeier, Justin (Trisha) Emig; 17 great-grandchildren, Charlie, FitzDavid, Noah, Lourdes, Emily, Conner, Asher, Noah, Kayden, Taryn, Jacob, Elaina, Vivian, Brooke, Clara, Marian and Louisa; four step grandchildren, Zach (Chelsea) Bergmann, Robyn (Adam) Wellen, Ryan (Aubrey) Thessing, Renee Thessing; eight step great-grandchildren, Henry, Hudson, Blake, Mason, Lex, Clark, Alida, and Laina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roy “Gussie” Mense, Dallas (Sue) Funk, Jeanette Funk; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be made to Fayetteville Fire Department, 2212 Main Ave., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, and from 8 to 9:30 AM Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating. Burial will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

