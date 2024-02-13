Sylvia L. Steele

Sylvia (Silvia) Louise Steele was born on February 14, 1939, in Mobile, AL to the late Robbie Edward Thomas and Joseph Thomas.

She was (1) of three daughters, her sisters Betty Lemons (who preceded her in death) and Josephine Hansel.

She was United in Holy Matrimony on February 14th, 1960, to the love of her life James Phillip Steele (who preceded her in death) and was blessed with (2) children, Rhonda “Dede” Steele and Jason Phillip Steele (who preceded her in death).

As James was enlisted in the United States Air Force, Sylvia and her children traveled to places such as the Philippines, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Sylvia joined the ranks of the company, IBM, in the early 80’s as an Administrative Assistant within the Central Employment Division, retiring in the mid 90’s. While employed with IBM she established a long-lasting friendship with several fellow employees, which went on to last into retirement. They called themselves “The Fabulous Girls”. 😉

Sylvia enjoyed gardening and fishing (an occasional trip to the casino;-) But what really brought her joy was doting on her children, grandchildren, AND great grandchildren! She was always available should you need someone to listen and would give loving solid advise. Her compassion and generosity were beyond measure.

Sylvia departed this life on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, with her loving daughter at her side.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Rhonda “Dede” Steele (Vista, CA) granddaughter, Sonja Steele, sister, Josephine Hansel; grandsons, Nathaniel Woodard (Vista, CA), Ryan Woodard and Kyle Floyd; great grandchildren, Rhyan, Tony, Roman and Eden Woodard; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and good friends.

Visitation: Friday, February 16, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL

Funeral Service: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL

Interment: College Hill Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL