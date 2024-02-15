Clarence Lorraine “Butzer” Vogel, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 25, 1952, in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

Clarence was a 1971 graduate from Belleville West High School and worked various jobs. He enjoyed watching Blues hockey and Cardinals baseball. Clarence was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence C. and Viola I., nee Blaies, Vogel, sister, Sandra Hoock, and sister-in-law, Linda Vogel.

Clarence is survived by his four siblings, Carol (Bill) Copher of Savoy, IL, Dennis Vogel of Johnson City, TN, Dale (Patty) Vogel of Mascoutah, IL, Lisel (Joe) Johnson of Mt. Carmel, IL; nieces and nephews, Dawn Synler, Ed Mason, Ryan Vogel, Sarahlynn Pearman, Aaron Vogel, Hunter Vogel, Korey Blunk, Christy Earl, Beth Fornshell, Amy Lynch, Angela Hoock; also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 AM to 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.

