July 30, 1932 – February 17, 2024

Delores Eytchison, age 91, formerly of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Concordia Village in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois.