Fr. Jim Dougherty of Belleville, IL peacefully entered eternal rest on February 12, 2024.

Fr. Jim was born in Cairo, IL on October 8, 1942, the son of John and Stephanie (nee Flamm) Dougherty.

Fr. Jim was ordained to serve the people of Southern Illinois on June 1, 1968. His assignments in the Diocese of Belleville included associate pastor at Olney and Mascoutah, as well as chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Murphysboro and St. Mary Hospital in Centralia. He was pastor of parish families in Fairfield, Lebanon, Centralia, and Trenton before he retired in 2009. In retirement, he spent many happy years as the Sunday Presider of Eucharist at the Notre Dame Motherhouse in Ripa, St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Kathryn Jansen and brother-in-law, Charlie of Sigel, IL.

He is survived by his brother, John and sister-in-law, Jackie Dougherty of St. Charles, MO and nephews and nieces: John (Rose) Dougherty of Redlands, CA; Terri Kerschen of Fort Collins, CO; Carol (Dave) Denhard of Colorado Springs, CO; Mary (John) Atha of Westfield, IN; Jim (Jenny) Dougherty of Mason, OH; Tom (Rafa) Dougherty of Barcelona, Spain; Joe (Lesa) Jansen of Mt. Airy, MD; Clarice (Tim) Singer of Sullivan, IL; Gerry (Kim) Jansen of Wilmington, IL; Jenny (Joe) Wilkerson of Carlyle, IL; Vic (Nancy) Jansen of Effingham, IL and Bob Jansen of Sigel, IL; many great-nieces and nephews.

At his request, his body will be cremated and funeral services will be on June 1, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL