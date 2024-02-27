Clarence P. Richards, 95, of Germantown, IL, born March 26, 1928, in Chicago, IL died February 26, 2024, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Clarence was a retired pressman for Marlo Graphics. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah; K of C Council 4380, Mascoutah; lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 7682, Mascoutah; American Legion Post 321, New Baden; Catholic War Veterans Post 370, Belleville; and served in the U. S. Army Occupation Forces in Korea from 1946-1948.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Florence M., nee Usery, Richards Mayfield, stepmother, Esther Richards, stepfather, Charles Mayfield, his first wife, Dorothy J., nee Stoppelman, Richards who died May 30, 2002, his second wife, Mary Lou, nee Valerius, Krausz who died April 1, 2021.

Surviving are his children, Nancy (Gary) Rancilio of Germantown, IL, Christopher (Jan) Richards of O’Fallon, IL, Cynthia (Ralph) Haake of Germantown, IL, Gail (Roger) Rickhoff of Germantown, IL; five grandchildren, Anthony (Candice) Rancilio, Rachel and Christine Rickhoff, Angela (Chris) Bourget, Ashley (Kevin) Chwascinski; seven great grandchildren, Stella and Lucy Rancilio, Evelyn, Everett and Eleanor Bourget, Greyson and Kinlee Chwascinski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or in the form of Masses.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Mark Stec celebrating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

