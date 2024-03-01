Helen M. Bechtoldt, 96, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 10, 1927, in Mascoutah, IL, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Helen was a retired civil service employee from Scott AFB, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and the HCCCW.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. and Agnes M., nee Cordie, Bechtoldt, three sisters, Loretta Haas, Margaret Schlichter, Dolores Deeke and a brother, Joseph Bechtoldt.

Helen is survived by her sister, Mildred Hulliung of Mascoutah and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family appreciates the careful attention of the staff at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah and the loving caregivers from Home Instead, in particular, Michele, Joni and Sandy.

Memorials may be made in the form of Masses or to Holy Childhood School or to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 2 to 5 PM Sunday, March 3, 2024, and from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Monday, March 4 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, March 4, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Von Deeke celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.

