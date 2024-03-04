Howard Dayton Gardner, 80, of Mascoutah, IL born Mar. 16, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL died Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Dayton was a retired railroader for Alton and Southern. He was a member of American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah, past member of the Ainad Shriners, and the Shriner Clown Unit where he was known as “Chubby.” Dayton was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard H. Gardner and Ailene, nee Brewer, Hobbs, his wife, Susanne M., nee Wombacher, Gardner, whom he married on Jan. 14, 1967 in Mascoutah, IL and who died on May 9, 2000, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carl “Bud” Rhymer, Paul (Helen) Wombacher, Charles (Darlene) Wombacher, Donald (Jan) Wombacher, Betty (Jacob) Pruett, Marian (Henry) Huber, Wilson Pope, Patricia Knoth, Harlan Hayes, Louis (Ruth) Wombacher, Kenneth Laquet.

Dayton is survived by two children, Steven (Jodi) Gardner of Mascoutah, Michelle Gardner of St. Petersburg, FL; two grandsons, Logan Gardner, and Jacob Hiemer; sister, Donna Rhymer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Pope, Rita (Jack) Wilson, Rosalie Laquet, Harold Knoth, Kathleen Hayes; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, or American Legion Post 292, 1414 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, and from 9 to 10 AM Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois