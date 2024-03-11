Steven Smith

Mascoutah, Illinois – Steven H. Smith, 78, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 31, 1945, in St. Louis, MO., died Sunday, March 3, 2024 at his residence.

Steven was a 1963 graduate of Belleville Township High School in Belleveille, IL., and a 1967 graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Steven retired as president from Curt Smith Sporting Goods, Belleville, IL.

He was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist whose favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parets, Curtis L. and Doris J., nee Westrich, Smith; and his stepson, Scott Russel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, nee Keneipp, Smith; five children, Rebecca (Kyle) Orf, Aimee Vallero, Jared (Julie) Smith, Lindsey (Andrew) Mammen, and Evan Smith; five grandchildren, Hannah Vallero. Carson and Clayton Smith, and Taylor and Cole Mammen; a sister, Peggy (Frank) Smith; and his furbaby, Maggie.

Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to Ducks Unlimited. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com

According to Steve’s wishes, private cremation services were held.

GEORGE RENNER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Belleville, Ill.