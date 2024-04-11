Joseph A. Flannery, 80, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 1, 1944, in Boston, MA, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Joseph was a retired Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force and a Viet Nam war veteran. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church and member of the Mascoutah and Swansea Rotary Clubs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Estelle, nee Capozzi, Flannery and brothers and sisters.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Carol J., nee Pumilio, Flannery of Mascoutah; his children, Mary Flannery of Bloomington, Frank (Mickie) Flannery of Waterloo; grandson, Kristian Flannery; step grandchildren, Devin (Kyle) Henderson and Paige Stumpf; step great grandchildren, Archer and Max Henderson; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Mascoutah Rotary Club. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 3 to 6 PM Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, April 15, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois